More iPad models registered in Eurasian database as new 10.2-inch iPad expected in fall

Earlier in July, the Eurasian Economic Commission reported five new iPad model identifiers being added to its database. The number of new iPad hardware revisions continues to grow as two further iPad model identifiers have been registered, first noticed by MySmartPrice.

The Eurasian commission requires that products that depend on encryption technologies be registered upfront in this database for regulatory purposes. It has become a treasure trove of Apple product leaks in the last few years, from new Macs to iPads to iPhones and even accessories like Magic Keyboard updates.

Today, Apple registered regulatory entries for two iPads, with never-before-seen model identifiers of A2200 and A2232. These two entries join the A2197, A2228, A2068, A2198, and A2230 identifiers seen in the last post.

All of these iPads are noted as running iPadOS 13 which therefore implies the new hardware will be released in the fall.

Unfortunately, it’s not possible to garner much else concrete information from these listings. We believe that these model identifiers represent the new 10.2-inch iPad. This is currently believed to be a replacement for the entry-level $329 9.7-inch iPad.

Apple is apparently starting mass production of the new iPad, which would feature a marginally larger screen than the model it replaces (presumably in tandem with slimmer side bezels), at the end of this month, ready for a September/October release.

At the same time as the new iPad filings, Apple also registered a slew of Mac models. However, these model identifiers refer to existing iMac and iMac Pro products, so it seems like the regulatory filing is just being refreshed to account for the fact that these Macs will soon start shipping with macOS Catalina preinstalled.