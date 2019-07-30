Apple lends a hand to Google, Facebook, and others with open source data portability project

The Data Transfer Project launched last year with Google, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft, and others pledging support to work on the open source initiative to improve data portability across platforms and services. Now, Apple has officially joined the project.

Here’s the mission of the Data Transfer Project:

The Data Transfer Project was launched in 2018 to create an open-source, service-to-service data portability platform so that all individuals across the web could easily move their data between online service providers whenever they want. The contributors to the Data Transfer Project believe portability and interoperability are central to innovation. Making it easier for individuals to choose among services facilitates competition, empowers individuals to try new services and enables them to choose the offering that best suits their needs.

Today the Data Transfer Project shared updates on the initiative as well as announcing the big news that Apple has joined the effort. In total, there are now 18 contributors.

Apple has officially joined the Project.

18 contributors from a combination of partners and the open source community have inserted more than 42,000 lines of code and changed more than 1,500 files.

We’ve added framework features such as Cloud logging and monitoring to enable production use of the Data Transfer Project at companies developing new features.

We also updated integrations for new APIs from Google Photos and Smugmug that will enable users to move their photos between these services.

We have added new integrations for Deezer, Mastodon, and Solid.

Both companies and individuals are able to contribute to the Data Transfer Project. If you’d like to try out the in-development DTP software (not fully stable) you can do so now via Docker. Read more about the project on GitHub.

