Apple releasing fourth iOS 13 public beta, fifth watchOS 6 developer beta

Update: Apple has also released the fifth developer beta of watchOS 6 today.

Apple today is releasing the fourth public beta of iOS 13 to users. The update comes following the release of developer beta five yesterday, and the release of the third public beta two weeks ago. Apple is also releasing iPadOS 13 public beta 4 and tvOS 13 beta 4 today.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 developer beta five included several notable changes. In iPadOS 13 beta 5, you can now adjust the Home screen icon density. This means you can pick between having a 4×5 grid of apps or a 6×5 grid of apps.

Other changes in iOS 13 beta 5 and iPadOS 13 beta 5 include new wallpapers in the Home app, a redesigned share sheet that now groups actions by apps, and more. Read our full roundup of all of the changes in iOS 13 beta 5 right here and watch our video below.

If you’re running the public beta of iOS 13 or iPadOS 13, you’ll be able to update via the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. The update is rolling out now and should be available to most users soon. If you’re not already running the public beta of iOS 13, read our full how-to guide right here.

Curious what Apple’s major software versions will do for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac? Catch up on 9to5Mac’s coverage below:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: