9to5Mac Watch Time podcast episode 3: Apple Watch and managing mental health with Alex Cox

9to5Mac Watch Time is a brand new seasonal podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. Over the next few months, we’ll talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.

In the third episode of our new Watch Time podcast, Zac is joined by Alex Cox of Cards Against Humanity plus several popular podcasts including Do By Friday, Roboism, and Two Headed Girl. The two talk about a range of personal experiences from sexuality and societal norms to mental health topics like anxiety and depression. Sprinkled throughout is how the Apple Watch can be a signal through those experiences.

9to5Mac Watch Time is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS. Subscribe now to catch up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks from July through September.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/07/9to5Mac-Watch-Time-07-31-2019.mp3

Links discussed in this episode:

Follow Zac:

Instagram @apollozac

Twitter @apollozac

Follow Alex:

Instagram @alexcox

Twitter @alexcox

Follow 9to5Mac:

Instagram @9to5mac

Twitter @9to5mac

Facebook

Listen & Subscribe:

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Watch Time!