Several months ago, Apple launched a voluntary recall and replacement program for older model 15-inch MacBook Pros due to battery safety concerns. Now, the United States Federal Aviation Administration has addressed the recall and advised airlines on what precautions they should take.

In a statement to Bloomberg, the FAA said that it is “aware of the recalled batteries that are used some Apple MacBook Pro laptops.” It also said that it has alerted U.S. airlines about the recall.

In conjunction with that warning, the FAA reminded airlines to follow safety guidelines for recalled batteries. This means that affected 15-inch MacBook Pros should not be taken on flights as cargo or carry-on baggage.

Bloomberg reports, citing an internal notice to employees:

This week, four airlines with cargo operations managed by Total Cargo Expertise — TUI Group Airlines, Thomas Cook Airlines, Air Italy, and Air Transat — implemented a ban, barring the laptops from being brought onto the carriers’ planes as cargo. “Please note that the 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro laptop, sold between mid-2015 to February-2017 is prohibited on board any of our mandate carriers,” a TCE operations coordinator wrote to employees.

TUI Group Airlines confirmed this new policy and said that airport staff and flight attendants will make announcements about the ban at the gate and prior to take off. TUI Group Airlines is based out of the UK, and it’s unclear if airports in the United States will make similar announcements.

In June, Apple announced a “voluntary recall” for older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units sold between September 2015 and February 2017. Apple says those units “contain a battery that may overheat and pose a fire safety risk.

Curious as too whether your MacBook Pro is affected? Apple has a support page where you can go to find out by entering your MacBook Pro’s serial number.

