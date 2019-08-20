Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Report: Apple’s original content spending hits $6 billion, Apple TV+ launching ‘within next 2 months’
- Apple TV+ price rumored at $10/month, coming in November
- Beats launching three new Powerbeats Pro colors next week
- Apple Card now available to all iPhone users in the United States, 3% cashback for Uber and Uber Eats
- Hands-on: Apple Card approval, application, more
- Sonos Bluetooth speaker – leaked name and photos
- macOS Catalina Home app adds new icon options for HomeKit lights and plugs
- Exclusive: Apple Arcade hands-on with early access games [Video]
