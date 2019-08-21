Moment launches 37mm Cine Filters for iPhone and Android devices

Moment is out today with a few new products to improve your iPhone or Android photography. The latest hardware offerings from the company include two 37mm Cine Filters and a filter mount that can be used without an external lens.

Moment detailed the new filters that work with iPhone and Android in a press release today along with a 20% off deal for the first 72 hours.

37mm Cine Filter highlights

Cinema Quality Glass — The glass is a B270 quality with smart coatings

Rugged — Advanced hydrophobic and scratch resistant coatings.

Mobile — Small size and metal container to carry your filters

37mm standard — Unlike many other phone filter systems, we made ours work with the 37mm threaded standard so you can use them across other cine gear and 37mm cine mount rigs.

The new filters attach directly to the company’s cases for iPhone, Pixel, OnePlus, and Galaxy devices. The two new filters include an ND and a CPL option and allow you to use them directly on top of your smartphone’s camera.

CPL (circular polarizer) Filter – Rotatable, cinema quality glass with smart coatings to make it anti-static (repels dust), scratch resistant and hydrophobic (repels water)

ND Filters – ND4 thru ND64 with the same cinema quality glass and smart coatings

Filter Mount – This is a mount that connects to a Moment Photo Case on one side and on the other enables you to attach a 37mm filter.

The ND filter set is priced at $45, the CPL runs $55, with the complete filter set going for $130. But all are discounted by 20% for the first 72 hours after launching.

Keep in mind you need a compatible Moment case to use these filters and the included filter mount. Check out more from Moment on its website and Amazon storefront.

Moment’s Pro Camera app for iOS and Android sells for $6/$4, respectively.

Check out the video below on the new 37mm Cine Filters from Moment.