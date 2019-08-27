Sprint’s 5G coverage rolls out to NYC, LA, Washington, DC, and Phoenix, hotspot device an option for Apple users

Sprint is bringing its 5G cellular coverage to more users today as the network expands to NYC, LA, Washington, DC, and Phoenix. For now, Sprint’s 5G network works with a few Android smartphones but there’s also a hotspot device that could be an option for Apple users who want to give the next gen network a shot.

As reported by The Verge, Sprint announced the expansion of its 5G network today during an event in NYC. The four new cities join Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, and Kansas City to make a total of nine that have access to the latest cellular network from Sprint. The carrier says it is now covering about 2,100 square miles with 5G.

Of course, this doesn’t mean as much to Apple users as the only smartphones ready to take advantage of Sprint’s 5G network are Android devices. However, Sprint is offering the HTC 5G Hub hotspot which will allow Apple devices like iPhone, iPad, and Mac to test out the latest cellular standard in one of the nine cities that have access. Verizon launched its first 5G hotspot device last month, giving customers without a 5G-enabled phone a chance to try the new network as well.

Sprint says that its 5G service in NYC, Phoenix, and Washington, DC is live today, with the expansion of LA happening tomorrow. As highlighted by The Verge, Sprint’s 5G doesn’t use the same mmWave spectrum that Verizon does. That brings some pros and cons, like improved indoor coverage but slower overall speeds.

As is typical with 5G launches for all of the carriers, the new locations to see 5G from Sprint won’t be seeing full city-wide coverage.

the coverage is only set to hit parts of these additional cities to start. For example, Sprint promises that its 5G will be available from Central Park to the southern tip of Manhattan, but if you live uptown, you likely won’t get the speed. New York City’s coverage has the potential to be the most-used 5G network yet, with 7 million people covered by the new network.

Apple is expected to bring 5G support to its iPhones in 2020 when US carriers have more fully deployed the latest gen cellular standard.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: