Apple’s 2019 MacBook Air returns to all-time low from $900, plus deals on a Honeywell HomeKit smart thermostat, and Pad & Quill’s new iPhone 11 cases. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest MacBook Air returns to all-time low pricing

Amazon is currently taking $199 off Apple’s 2019 MacBook Air, returning prices to historic all-time lows on the 2019 models. Deals start at $900 for the 128GB configuration and go to $1,100 on the upgraded 256GB model. Best Buy is currently matching these deals. The latest MacBook Air from Apple sports a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, a dual-core 8th generation Intel i5 processor, and 128GB of storage. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 12 hours of battery life round out the list of notable features. Make good use of your savings and grab a USB-C hub. With four extra USB-A ports, this option from AmazonBasics is a great accessory to have in your arsenal.

Save on Honeywell’s HomeKit thermostat

You can get the Honeywell T5+ Touchscreen Smart Thermostat for $109. Having originally retailed for $200, you’ll find it selling for $135 these days at Best Buy and Home Depot. Today’s offer is the third-lowest we’ve seen to date and is the best in over two months. HomeKit capabilities steal the show here, but those who favor Alexa or Assistant will find voice control features all the same. Support for seven-day scheduling, location-based automation and more enter alongside a touchscreen design.

Pad & Quill iPhone 11 cases now available for pre-order at up to 20% off

Pad & Quill’s new iPhone 11 cases are here. Apple unveiled its 2019 lineup yesterday with the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Fortunately, the gorgeous new Pad & Quill covers are already up for pre-order. Best of all, we see some notable discounts on the new covers and our unique code will knock your price down even further. Each model is up to 20% off with our promo code, so be sure to check out each style.

