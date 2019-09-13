Apple’s new 10.2-inch iPad is already being discounted at Amazon, while Apple Watch Series 4 is now $100 off. Plus, it’s iPhone 11 pre-order day and we have all the best deals right here for you. Hit the jump for all that and jump in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new 10.2-inch iPad is already notably discounted

The latest iPad from Apple is already on sale during the pre-order phase at Amazon with $29 off the Wi-Fi 128GB model. That brings Apple’s new 10.2-inch iPad down to $400, which is the best price we’ve seen. With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording. Head over to our announcement coverage for additional details.

Apple Watch Series 4 is now $100 off

There’s been a flurry of Apple Watch Series 4 deals after Tuesday’s keynote, and we’re now seeing $100 off various models via Walmart. While Apple Watch Series 5 delivers a handful of new upgrades, there’s still plenty to like about these previous-generation deals. And those discounted prices don’t hurt either. Series 4 offers a larger watch face than its predecessor and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone. Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look. Give this leather band a try if you’re stuck on which option to choose from.

iPhone 11 pre-order deals abound

Following Apple’s Keynote event on Tuesday, it’s now time to lock-in your pre-orders for the latest devices. So you’re probably wondering where the best iPhone 11 deals are? This year, there is a host of carriers and retailers offering discounts in the form of cashback, gift cards, and monthly discounts. So no matter which iPhone 11, Pro, or Max you’re choosing this time around, there’s likely an incentive out there somewhere including FREE upgrades with a new line and up to $300 worth of gift cards.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

3Doodler Create+ Leather Edition Review: Stylish limited run 3D Pen [Video]

Stealth 600 and 700 vs. Arctis 9X: Ultimate Xbox wireless headset comparison [Video]

Anker Soundcore Wakey Review: The Swiss army knife of alarm clocks [Video]