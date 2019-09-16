Facebook announces new video tools and scheduled posts on Instagram

Facebook announced today at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam some new features regarding its video capabilities. Publishers now have more tools to use with Facebook’s Watch Party and Creator Studio, such as detailed analytics, scheduled posts, and more.

For Live Videos, the company will expand the features available to Facebook Pages to encourage live broadcasting by professionals on its social network (via TechCrunch). It will be easier to simulate and test broadcasts with Live API, which can be now restricted to that page’s team, including administrators and editors. Live Videos will also be available for Facebook Lite users.

There’s more interaction available to users that allows new kinds of live shows. After finishing the broadcast, it will be possible to trim the start and end to publish it as a regular video on Facebook. Live Videos can now be from 4 to 8 hours long. Facebook expects to have far more live content, including sports, news, and gaming. Publishers can also rebroadcast their content simultaneously with other platforms using its Live API.

It will be possible to schedule a party on Facebook’s Watch Party, and they’re now allowing video “replays” for all the content available. That way, users can watch Party’s video even after it’s finished and companies can tag branded contents for its business partners. For page administrators, Facebook is adding two new metrics to Creator Studio, which allows seeing how many watched at least 60 seconds of a Party video.

Also on Creator Studio, the platform used to manage all the content on Facebook, they’re introducing a new dashboard that allows understanding more loyal fans behavior by showing which kind of videos they want to watch. A new score will reveal each ‘video’s performance based on the number of people that watched the video for at least 60 seconds and include the average minutes watched. That specific feature will be launched to everyone next month.

Creator Studio now supports captions in Arabic, Chinese, German, Hindi, Italian, Malay, Russian, Tagalog, Tamil, Thai, Turkish, Urdu, and Vietnamese. It was previously available in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish.

At last but not least, publishers will be able to schedule contents on Instagram and IGTV. It’s noteworthy that schedule on Instagram will only work for feed images and videos. Publishing on Instagram Stories is still restricted to third-party platforms and, of course, the official app for smartphones.

