Snapchat 3D selfie feature available exclusively on the iPhone X and up

Snapchat 3D features similar to those announced for the new Spectacles 3 are now available on the iPhone X or above.

We’re excited to introduce a 3D Camera Mode to Snapchat — adding a new layer of expression and interactivity to Snaps. Snapchatters can use the new 3D Camera Mode to create Snaps that change in perspective and appearance based on how you move your phone when you view them — bringing your world and experience to life in a way that’s one step closer to the real thing …

Snap says the feature replies on the notch tech used on the iPhone X, XS/Max, iPhone 11, and iPhone 11 Pro/Max.

3D Camera Mode captures a rich, interactive spatial memory of the world by combining image and depth data through the iPhone X front-facing lens to reconstruct a 3D model that looks and feels like a miniature diorama of what the camera has seen. In Preview, you can rotate and wiggle your handset to change the perspective of the Snap, and so can the people you send it to (any device can view and change the perspective).

The company told us that the app is getting new 3D effects, lenses, and filters.

Rolling out this week, Snapchatters with iPhone X and above will be able to create and share Snaps with 3D, and swipe on new 3D Effects, Lenses and Filters. Together they feel life-like and magical, changing in perspective and appearance based on how you interact with the phone when viewing them.

Although you need a compatible iPhone to create Snapchat 3D images, they can be viewed on earlier iPhones, and on Android smartphones.

Here’s how you access the feature:

Update the Snapchat app

Open to the Snapchat camera

Select the dropdown menu on the right

Select “3D” and take a selfie

From there, swipe to add 3D Lenses and Filters for another layer of interactivity

Once you’ve created your 3D image, you can even save it to your Camera Roll to share on other platforms.

When you view a 3D snap, you can simply move your phone to activate the 3D effect.

You can see it in action in the video below. Snapchat is a free download from the App Store.