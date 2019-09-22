MiniWiki unofficial Wikipedia Apple Watch app adds ‘Random’ articles, independent language

If you want the knowledge of Wikipedia on your Apple Watch, MiniWiki is the best way to go. The watch app is developed by Will Bishop, the maker of Chirp for Twitter and Nano for Reddit, so Will knows his Apple Watch apps. The first big update to MiniWiki since launching is out this week, and it adds a highly requested feature to the Wikipedia watch app.

MiniWiki landed on the Apple Watch earlier this year with core features like searching for specific topics and even finding entries based on nearby places wherever you travel. You might not read a full Wikipedia article from your Apple Watch — there’s a bookmarking feature for saving entries to iPhone for that — but you can certainly learn an interesting fact or piece of trivia in a few seconds with MiniWiki.

MiniWiki version 1.1 adds two new features to the unofficial Wikipedia app for Apple Watch.

MiniWiki already lets you search for specific articles or find articles based on location or popularity, and now MiniWiki includes a new ‘Random’ button for testing your luck and learning something totally new. Did you know Swish is a mobile payment system in Sweden? Neither did I, but now I do after one tap of the new Random button in MiniWiki.

The new update also introduces support for a new option that Will calls “by far the most requested feature” for MiniWiki: the ability to set a different language inside MiniWiki than the Apple Watch language. Just use the new “Language” picker inside the Settings section of MiniWiki to start using the app in a language independent from the Apple Watch language.

MiniWiki 1.1 also adds these changes and improvements:

If an article you try and read in your selected language is not available, you’ll be able to try it in English easily. ‘Tip’ and ‘Pro’ buttons now have some fun firework animations on the iOS app. The image-finding algorithm is better now, so you should see images more often and see more relevant images.

Download MiniWiki for Apple Watch for free on the App Store. You can also support the unofficial Wikipedia Apple Watch app with an optional in-app purchase that unlocks offline articles, bookmarking to iPhone, and sending entries from Apple Watch to iPhone using Handoff.