Cloudflare’s free Warp VPN now available for all users

Previously launched to a limited group of users starting back in April, Cloudflare’s free Warp VPN is now available to the public. Along with the general release today, 1.1.1.1/Warp has been updated for iOS 13 and also gets a few performance improvements.

From our previous coverage, here’s how the free Warp VPN works:

While other VPNs slow down the Internet, Warp incorporates all the work that the team from Neumob has done to improve mobile Internet performance. We’ve built Warp around a UDP-based protocol that is optimized for the mobile Internet. We also leveraged Cloudflare’s massive global network, allowing Warp to connect with servers within milliseconds of most the world’s Internet users.

There’s also a paid version, Warp+ that offers users up to a 30% faster browsing experience:

We test thousands of paths over the Internet every second to find which have the best performance. Skip right past Internet traffic jams using the same technology that we use to make thousands of websites 30% faster (on average).

1.1.1.1 with Warp is a free download from the App Store.

More details on Warp:

1.1.1.1 w/ WARP makes your Internet more private and safer. No one should be able to snoop on what you do on the Internet. We’ve created 1.1.1.1 so that you can connect to the Internet securely anytime, anywhere. • A better way to connect 1.1.1.1 with WARP replaces the connection between your phone and the Internet with a modern, optimized, protocol. • Greater privacy 1.1.1.1 with WARP prevents anyone from snooping on you by encrypting more of the traffic leaving your phone. We believe privacy is a right. We won’t sell your data. • Easy to use One-touch setup to make your Internet more safe and private. Install it today, get a more private Internet, it’s that simple. • The only way to get WARP+ We test thousands of paths over the Internet every second to find which have the best performance. Skip right past Internet traffic jams using the same technology that we use to make thousands of websites 30% faster (on average). Subscription Information for WARP+ • 1.1.1.1 with WARP is free, but WARP+ is a paid feature which can be enabled at any time. • You can get free WARP+ data by sharing 1.1.1.1 with friends. • Subscribe on a monthly basis to receive unlimited WARP+ data for the duration of the subscription. • Your subscription will automatically renew for the same package length at the same price until you cancel in settings in the iTunes Store at least 24 hours prior to the end of the current period. • Any unused portion of a free trial period and/or WARP+ data transfer credits, if offered, will be forfeited when you purchase a subscription, where applicable.

Related:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: