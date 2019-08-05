Guardian VPN privacy app for iOS now open to the public, including lite version

After launching for a limited amount of users back in June, Guardian Firewall + VPN for iOS has now been made available to the public. The popular app features both intelligent firewall and VPN functionality, gives alerts when companies try to track you, and more. If you’d like to test out the app before paying for a subscription, there’s also a free lite version.

Guardian announced the public launch in a press release today:

Now, Guardian Firewall first public release is available today in the App Store for $9.99 a month, with a one-year option, and limited lite option available. https://apps.apple.com/us/app/guardian-firewall-vpn/id1363796315. Guardian Firewall is designed with a no sign-up process, and no personal information is required to purchase the app. Guardian needs only to know if the user sent payment.

The app offers a free low-speed VPN with the following features (doesn’t include firewall):

Encrypt your network data to better protect you, especially while on public networks

Tracker Alerts – See who is accessing your data without your permission

In-App feedback and tech support emails to for easier access

In-App settings and configuration

Use to sample your traffic (VPN does always not stay on)

The $10/month or $100/year subscription offers the firewall and high-speed VPN:

High-Speed VPN – Encrypt your network data to better protect you – With much faster download and upload speeds

Tracker Blocking and Alerts – See who attempted to access your data and was blocked by the firewall

Always stay connected to VPN

The app’s intelligent firewall periodically scans the App Store for security vulnerabilities, trackers, privacy issues, and more to find threats before you encounter them. Guardian also detects malware, phishing, and aggressive ads.

Other Guardian highlights include:

Use apps more confidently as you are protected from various types of junk, transparently giving you a safer experience

Our cutting-edge threat intelligence data is updated daily to ensure we can effectively protect you from threats

Get a “bank statement” style list in the Alerts tab of who attempts to collect your information

Guardian Firewall + VPN is a free download from the App Store with $10/month or $100/year subscription options.

