Early look at the UI for Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video

One of the anticipated new features coming this fall to iOS is Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video to view and manage footage from security cameras. Now we’ve got what seems like our first look at the user interface that will come with the new feature.

Spotted by Zatz Not Funny!, user zyloros posted a few screenshots on Reddit today, with one of them notably showing off what looks like the UI for the playback functionality for HomeKit Secure Video.

In the image below we see several captured events to scrub between with icons for a person, an animal, and a car. To the right, there’s a button to jump to the Live feed.

Up top, there’s a calendar bar for selecting footage from different days. In the top right corner are buttons for mic and volume, with Settings showing up in the top left corner.

On the far left side, there’s a share sheet button. And on the far right side, the button with four tiles allows users to see data from cameras like temperature, motion, and more.

Some users running the iOS 13.2 developer beta 1 are seeing a popup (see below) that prompts to set up HomeKit Secure Video, however, there don’t seem to be any cameras that have the functionality live yet.

While some Reddit users asked what camera zyloros was using, they didn’t respond.

When Apple announced HomeKit Secure Video back at WWDC in June, it said that Logitech, Eufy, and Netatmo would be some of the first companies to support the new feature.

