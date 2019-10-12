Overcast for iOS updated to support iOS 13 Dark Mode with two theme options

The popular third-party podcast player Overcast has joined the iOS 13 Dark Mode fun. The app has been updated to support iOS 13 Dark Mode, and it gives users two different options from which to pick.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

While most apps lock you to either an all-black theme or a gray theme, Overcast lets you pick between the two. This means that whenever the app switches to Dark Mode based on your system setting, it will also factor in the theme you’ve picked in the Overcast settings. This is a nice added touch compared to most other applications that support Dark Mode on iOS 13.

In addition to Dark Mode, this week’s update to Overcast also includes bug fixes for navigation bar corruption and CarPlay. There’s also an all-new login screen.

With the latest version of Overcast, iOS 13 is now required to run the app – but the previous version will continue to support iOS 12 “for a long time,” according to developer Marco Arment.

Overcast is available on the App Store as a free download with in-app purchases. Read more about the different podcast players for iOS in our full comparison right here.

Read more:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: