Apple issues rare update to AirPort Utility application on iOS

- Oct. 14th 2019 3:09 pm PT

Apps & Updates
0

Apple today has issued a rare update for its AirPort Utility application on iOS. While the AirPort hardware itself has long been discontinued, Apple continues to support the ecosystem when necessary.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

Today’s update to the AirPort Utility application includes security improvements and general stability enhancements. Some users had reported problems with the AirPort Utility app on iOS 13, so this update likely resolves those issues.

Apple’s change log is short and sweet:

“This update includes general stability and security improvements.”

The company hasn’t provided any further detail on what sort of security improvements today’s release includes, but we’ll be sure to update if we learn more.

Over the summer, Apple released firmware security updates for the discontinued AirPort Express, Extreme, and Time Capsule Base Stations. This marks the first time that the AirPort Utility application itself, however, has been updated in over a year.

The AirPort Utility app is available on the App Store as a free download.

Read more: 

Infinity magnetic charging cable

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Airport Utility

Airport Utility

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro

The best workout headphones.
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.