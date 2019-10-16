Apple shares reminder of planned App Store Connect downtime for this weekend

Apple gave a heads up to developers today that there is planned downtime for the App Store Connect this weekend on October 20th.

The downtime for scheduled maintenance will occur from 6 am PT to 2 pm PT this Sunday, October, 20th. Apple gave a reminder to developers to make “critical deliveries or changes” before that window in a post today on its developer site.

We will be conducting scheduled maintenance on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 6:00 a.m. PT for up to 8 hours. App Store Connect on the web, the App Store Connect app, the App Store Connect API, and the Developer ID notary service will be unavailable during this time. We apologize for any inconvenience and recommend that you make critical deliveries or changes on another day. Certificates, Identifiers & Profiles will remain available.

