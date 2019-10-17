Apple TV+ will be arriving soon and we’re keeping up with the latest trailers showing off the upcoming original content. Follow along below for a look at all of the Apple TV+ trailers plus what’s new.

So far we’ve got a good look at The Morning Show with a three-minute trailer. Apple has also shared teasers for Snoopy in Space and For All Mankind. More recently we’ve seen trailers for Dickinson and the trailer for See debuted at Apple’s iPhone 11 event.

While Apple was reportedly looking to spend $1 billion on its Apple TV+ content, a recent report from The Financial Times shared that the company has gone far over that initial budget with expenses hitting $6 billion.

Available starting November 1, Apple TV+ will be accessed through the TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac (with macOS Catalina). For more on Apple’s original content check out our Apple TV+ and Apple TV guide.

Apple will be offering the first year of Apple TV+ free for customers who buy a new Apple device like iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, etc. (goes back to purchases from September) and a free three-month trial for those who don’t. Apple TV+ is competitively priced at $5/month after the free trial period.

Check out the Apple TV+ trailers from newest to oldest below:

10/17: Immortality trailer for Dickinson

10/10: Official trailer for Truth Be Told

10/7: Official trailer for The Elephant Queen

10/3: Teaser for Servant from M. Night Shyamalan

9/27: Official trailers for Ghostwriter, Helpsters, and Snoopy In Space

9/26: For All Mankind official trailer

9/19: Second trailer for Dickinson

9/10: See official trailer

