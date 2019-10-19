AT&T TV Now is raising prices again, this time by as much as $15 per month

AT&T is raising prices for its streaming TV service yet again. AT&T TV Now, previously known as DirecTV Now, is raising prices by as much as 30% starting next month, as detailed in a report from Bloomberg.

AT&T is sending emails to customers affected by the price increases, and it makes the options clear: pay more or cancel your subscription. The AT&T TV Now “Plus” package is increasing from $50 per month to $65 per month. The “Max” package is going from $70 per month to $80 per month.

AT&T touts that the “Plus” package includes over 45 channels, while the “Max” package includes over 60 channels and “even more sports coverage.” AT&T says the price increase simply reflects “the cost to deliver content to our customers.”

As Bloomberg details, this is the second time AT&T has hiked the price of its streaming TV service. Over the last year, AT&T has lost over 2.3 million TV subscribers, something analysts expect to continue:

The subscriber exodus, which reached nearly 1 million TV customers in the second quarter, will likely accelerate as higher prices kick in. Analysts on average expect AT&T to lose 671,000 TV subscribers when the company reports third-quarter financial results on Oct. 28. The price changes don’t apply to customers of DirecTV or AT&T’s U-verse TV.

Over the summer, AT&T rebranded its streaming TV service from DirecTV Now to AT&T TV Now. AT&T’s goal with the rebrand is to unify its streaming efforts under a single AT&T TV application. Ideally, consolidating the streaming TV platforms into the AT&T TV app should also provide a more polished experience.

