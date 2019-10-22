Apple’s engineering director, Josh Shaffer, gives deep dive on SwiftUI in new podcast

Josh Shaffer, Apple’s engineering director for UIKit and SwiftUI has joined John Sundell on his podcast Swift by Sundell in the latest episode to give a detailed look into what inspired SwiftUI, how Apple is using and improving it, and much more.

In the most recent Swift by Sundell episode, A major step forward, John talks with Apple’s SwiftUI engineering director, Josh Shaffer, for a fascinating and comprehensive conversation about the framework.

Josh Shaffer, engineering director with the UIKit and SwiftUI team at Apple, joins John to go on a deep dive into SwiftUI. What inspired the creation and design of SwiftUI, how does it impact the way apps are developed and architected, how is Apple using and improving SwiftUI internally, and much more.

Give a listen to the full episode on Apple Podcasts, or whatever podcast client you like to use.

