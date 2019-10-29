AirPods Pro have launched with new features that make them some of the most capable fully wireless earphones on the market. With the new features and $249 price tag, the replacement and repair costs have gone up for both the Wireless Charging Case and the AirPods Pro earbuds which will likely make the $29 AppleCare an easier decision for many customers.

AirPods Pro at $249 may not seem like too much of a jump from the second-gen AirPods with Wireless Charging Case normally priced at $199 considering you’re getting noise-cancellation, Transparency mode, an in-ear design, and more.

But along with the new features and higher purchase price comes a higher replacement and repair cost. AirPods Pro earbuds will cost $89 (each) to replace and it will be the same $89 for the Wireless Charging Case ($99 for lost). That’s up $20-$30 for the same service for AirPods which ranges from $59-$69 for service.

That means if you damage (or lose) your AirPods Pro, replacing both earbuds and the case through the Genius Bar will be more expensive than just buying them off the shelf from Apple. Same for malfunctioning AirPods Pro outside of the one-year warranty.

Battery service costs less at $49 per earbud and $49 for the Wireless Charging Case, so $149 if you need to have all three switched out in the future (same for AirPods).

Notably, Apple recently released AppleCare for headphones and the same $29 plan that covers AirPods also covers AirPods Pro. With the increased repair and replacement costs, that $29 is starting to look like a bargain. That gives two years of coverage including two incidents of accidental damage (no loss or theft coverage).

Every set of AirPods, Beats earphones, or Beats headphones comes with one year of hardware repair coverage through its limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary tech support. AppleCare+ extends your coverage to two years from your AppleCare+ purchase date and adds up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage, each subject to a service fee of $29, plus applicable tax. In addition, you’ll get 24/7 priority access to Apple experts via chat or phone.

Related:

Here’s the repair and replacement costs for AirPods:

Battery Service costs for AirPods Pro and AirPods:

Lost replacement costs are the same as out-of-warranty except for the Wireless Charging Case: