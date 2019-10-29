Best Buy’s latest Apple event discounts MacBook Pro and more, while Apple’s official AirPods wireless charging case is on sale. You can also pick up the Twelve South CaddySack at a 20% discount today. All that and more is in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy’s new Apple Event discounts MacBook Pro, more

Best Buy has a new Apple Event currently running with exclusive discounts for My Best Buy members. You’ll need a free account to take advantage of these offers. Best Buy is taking up to $200 off the latest MacBook Pros from Apple as part of this promotion. One standout offer is the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB for $1,650. This offer is also matched at Amazon where it’s down from the regular $1,799 price tag. You’re likely to see stronger discounts during Black Friday, but this is the best offer currently available. Features include Apple’s redesigned keyboard, an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, Touch ID, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and up to 10-hours of battery life. Check out the entire sale right here.

Apple’s official AirPods Wireless Charging Case hits Amazon low

Amazon offers Apple’s official AirPods Wireless Charging Case for $65. That’s down from the regular $79 price tag direct, $5 less than our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re rocking a first-generation pair of AirPods, this is a great way to add wireless charging to the mix. It will fit all AirPods on the market today, except for the new Pro model, and easily bring Qi compatibility aboard. The built-in indicator light relays when you’re AirPods are charging and fully powered on.

Twelve South CaddySack keeps your cables organized

Amazon offers the Twelve South CaddySack Travel Tote for $48. For comparison, it regularly sells for $60 direct from Twelve South and today’s deal is the second best offer we’ve tracked in recent months. Twelve South’s CaddySack delivers a home for all of your charging gear on the road. It has adjustable straps designed to hold power bricks, cables, and accessories of any size. Not to mention its leather design looks classy no matter where your travels take you. I’ve been using one of these for nearly a year and can confirm that it’s a perfect way to keep things organized away from home.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month

Get up to 60% off the brand new Infinity Cable by Chargeasap — the first magnetic cable with interchangeable connectors that supports 100W Power Delivery! The new Infinity Cable is a 6.5-foot nylon cable with interchangeable magnetic connectors for USB-C, Lightning, and micro-USB. Not only does that mean you can use a single cable with all of your devices (including iPhone, iPad, and Macbook Pro), it also brings back Apple’s MagSafe-like functionality that allows the cable to safely disconnect if someone trips or something gets snagged on it. It starts at just $25 per set of two as a preorder special on Kickstarter. As a comparison, you’ll pay $55 for a single cable after launch.

