Tim Cook says AirPods Pro are complementary to AirPods, not replacements

AirPods Pro made their way to consumers and Apple Stores today with noise cancellation, Transparency mode, and more. Speaking on Apple’s earnings call today, Tim Cook said that he sees AirPods Pro as complementary to AirPods, rather than replacements.

Apple’s Wearables, Home, and Accessories category hit $6.5 billion in revenue for Q4 2019, including AirPods, Beats, and Apple Watch. Regarding AirPods specifically, Cook said that they continue to set “new highs.”

“AirPods just keep hitting new highs. And I anticipate that will carry over to this quarter, too. And we’re really proud to to add another product out there for people wanting noise canceling with the AirPod Pro beginning to sell today.”

AirPods Pro weren’t released in time to be included in Apple’s Q4 2019 earnings report, but Tim Cook said that he expects existing AirPods owners to be the first to buy the new version:

“We’re anxious to see the customers for the new AirPod Pro. But I would guess that one, particularly in the early going, will be people that have AirPods today and want to also have a pair for the times they need noise cancellation.”

Cook’s belief that Apple customers are likely to own both AirPods and AirPods Pro is interesting. While they do offer different sets of features, there’s still quite a bit of overlap in terms of overall functionality.

What do you think? Will you own AirPods and AirPods Pro, or just one of the two? Let us know down in the comments!

