US Census Bureau to use iOS devices for data collection and management in 2020 census

Apple CFO Luca Maestri said today that the US Census Bureau is adopting iOS devices for next year’s census. Maestri explained that the adoption of iOS devices will help the Census Bureau produce “quality results” and lower costs.

By using iOS devices, the US Census Bureau will be able to leverage the privacy and user experience of Apple’s platform. This will be an “innovating new model for the collection and management” of census data:

The US Census Bureau is making fundamental changes to the design and implementation of next year’s census with a goal of producing quality results, reducing cost by leveraging the mobility, user experience, and privacy of iOS. Hundreds of thousands of Apple devices will be deployed this fiscal year to support an innovating new model for the collection and management of census data.

Maestri explained that the devices will be provided through Apple Financial Services, which is Apple’s enterprise financing service. Apple’s partner, CDW, will also be involved in the process. The devices used during this process will seemingly be sold afterwards:

CDW, Apple’s partner in this initiative, will also utilize Apple Financial Services, our enterprise financing platform, to help minimize the cost to the public by taking advantage of the uniquely strong residual value of Apple devices.

Specific details on the US Census Bureau initiative are unclear, such as how exactly the iOS devices will be used. We should learn more as time progresses and we near the 2020 census.

