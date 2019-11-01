Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple TV+ Guide: Here’s all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
- Apple TV+ is now live in the TV app: Start watching Apple’s original TV shows and movies
- Apple Pay transaction volume growing 4x as fast as PayPal, Tim Cook says
- 9to5Mac Happy Hour 249: AirPods Pro unveiled, 16-inch MacBook Pro leaks continue, HomePod update
- Review: Beats Solo Pro on-ear headphones blend AirPods features with Studio noise cancellation
- Apple TV 4K is just $90 for a limited time at AT&T (Reg. $179)
- Best Black Friday 2019 deals, ad leaks, and more
- 9to5Toys on Twitter
