9to5Mac Happy Hour 249: AirPods Pro unveiled, 16-inch MacBook Pro leaks continue, HomePod update

iPhone 5 is just days away from going offline with a critical update, Apple unveiled new AirPods Pro in-ear headphones, 9to5Mac has a detailed glimspe at the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Apple releases new features for HomePod.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Still using an iPhone 5? iOS 10.3.4 is required to keep your phone working
- GPS Week Number Rollover – Wikipedia
- Apple unveils new AirPods Pro with noise cancellation
- Review: Beats Solo Pro on-ear headphones blend AirPods features with Studio noise cancellation
- Exclusive: 16-inch MacBook Pro Touch Bar and Touch ID layout confirmed
- The new Mac Pro gets FCC approval ahead of launch
- Digitimes: 2020 iPhone to feature 120Hz high refresh rate ‘ProMotion’ display
- iOS 13.2 now available with Deep Fusion, new emoji, Siri privacy settings, more
- Apple releasing HomePod software update with promised voice profiles, Handoff features, much more
- Some users experiencing bricked HomePod after updating to iOS 13.2 [Update: pulled]
- First look at unreleased Apple Smart Battery case for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Exclusive: Apple planning ‘AirTag’ name for Tile-like tracker accessory
- Apple TV app expands beyond Samsung Smart TVs with Sony update ahead of Apple TV+ debut
- $4.99/month Apple Music student subscription now bundles Apple TV+ for free
