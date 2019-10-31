9to5Mac Happy Hour 249: AirPods Pro unveiled, 16-inch MacBook Pro leaks continue, HomePod update

- Oct. 31st 2019 7:21 am PT

0

iPhone 5 is just days away from going offline with a critical update, Apple unveiled new AirPods Pro in-ear headphones, 9to5Mac has a detailed glimspe at the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Apple releases new features for HomePod.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneInGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Stories we discuss in this episode:

