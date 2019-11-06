Apple doesn’t just vaguely tout privacy as a feature in its products. It also has a dedicated website at apple.com/privacy that explains exactly how privacy features work in detail. Apple is updating its user-friendly privacy site today for the fourth year in a row with a focus on new benefits in iOS 13, iPadOS 13, watchOS 6, and more.

New this year isn’t just a high-level explainer of how Apple protects your data by design. There are also four new white papers published by Apple that offer a deep dive into specific privacy features specific to Location Services, Photos, Safari, and the new Sign in with Apple feature.

“Privacy is a fundamental human right.” That belief has been Apple’s guiding principal for designing privacy into its products, and it remains the first declaration on the new update to apple.com/privacy.

Customers can find a summary of how user data is protected when it comes to web browsing with Safari, navigating with Maps, protecting personal data in Photos, securely communication with Messages, safely using Siri, anonymously using Apple News, protecting consumer data with Apple Pay, and more.

These are some examples of privacy features from Apple:

Safari works to prevent advertisers from following you around the web

Maps data isn’t associated with your Apple ID for identifying travel patterns

Photos relies on the power of on-device processing to recognize faces and places

Messages uses smart suggestions which are processed on-device

Apple News content read is associated with a random identifier, not your Apple ID

Health data is encrypted behind a passcode, Face ID, or Touch ID

Those are all general examples. The updated privacy site is especially interesting when it comes to specific features in apps and services. The full webpage section is an interesting read, especially with the newly published white paper deep dives, and you can easily learn a thing or two about what exactly Apple means when they promote privacy.

Apple.com/privacy is also a great resource for recommending to friends and family who may need a few tips on best practices for data protection. The site includes advice for how to avoid having your data stolen through phishing attempts and more.

You can read the latest version of apple.com/privacy and each new white paper starting today.

