Today’s best deals include Apple’s 2018 MacBook Air from $750, plus markdowns on previous-generation iPad Pro, and our roundup of all the best Singles Day deals. Hit the jump for today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break and more.

Today’s the day to get a $750 MacBook Air

Today only, Amazon has Apple’s MacBook Air 128GB (late 2018 renewed) in silver, space gray, or gold for $750. That’s $350 off the original price and $250 off the $1,000 going rate on this redesigned MacBook Air that debuted a year ago. Step up to the 256GB model for $870.

MacBook Air from Apple sports a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, a dual-core 8th generation Intel i5 processor and 128GB of storage. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 12 hours of battery life round out the list of notable features. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Apple’s previous-generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro with Cell

Target offers Apple’s previous-generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB in space gray for $480. Originally $779, we’ve seen it fall to as low as $550 at Amazon. Notable features include a 10.5-inch Retina display, A10X Fusion chip, Touch ID, and more. This is a great tablet for on-the-go workflows and it does support iPadOS, which is now available. Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro is great for users that do not require the latest tech, but still want to be in Apple’s ecosystem.

Best AliExpress Singles Day Deals

Singles Day is official here, and while there were plenty of early bargains to be had yesterday, the biggest online sale in the world is now live in earnest. AliExpress is pushing everything from home goods to tech, electric bikes, and more as part of this year’s event. Free shipping is mostly available across the board to the United States, which is a welcome departure from previous years. Check out the entire roundup for all of our favorite AliExpress Singles Day deals and more.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month:

Get 15% off OWC USB-C Travel Dock and 10% off the 10-Port USB-C Dock w/ code 9TO5DOCK.

The OWC USB-C Travel Dock is a 5-port travel dock with up to 60W of power passthrough capability and small enough to fit in your pocket. It includes 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB-C port with power passthrough, an SD card reader, and HMDI 2.0 port with support for 4K displays. The OWC 10-port USB-C Dock includes five USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports (including a USB Type-C) and can charge laptops with up to 60W of power. Also included is Ultra-High-Speed Gigabit Ethernet, a front-facing SD card reader, Mini DisplayPort interface, combo audio in/out port, and an included Mini DisplayPort to HDMI 4K adapter. Both come in four color options– silver, space gray, gold, and rose gold– to match your MacBook.

