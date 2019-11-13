Poll: Are you buying Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro?

Apple today officially debuted the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. Packing a new Magic Keyboard, new configuration options, and more, the 16-inch MacBook Pro serves as a replacement to the 15-inch model. It’s available now starting at $2,399 – are you buying?

The biggest change with the new 16-inch MacBook Pro is the keyboard. Apple is referring to the new keyboard as Magic Keyboard, meaning that it will be similar to the standalone wireless keyboards it sells for use with the iMac and Mac mini.

The new Magic Keyboard offers a physical Escape key and an inverted T arrow key arrangement, as well with the Touch Bar with a standalone Touch ID and power button. Apple says the new keyboard features an Apple-designed rubber dome, with 1mm of travel and a more stable feel. Of course, many customers will simply be happy to say goodbye to the uncomfortable and unreliable butterfly keyboard design.

In terms of pricing, the 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2399. That gets you a 2.6GHz 9th-generation 6-core Intel i7 processor, AMD graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The machine is configurable up to over $6,000, with options such as 64GB of RAM, an 8TB SSD, and an 8-core Intel processor.

Personally, I’m very intrigued by the 16-inch MacBook Pro. I currently use a 2018 MacBook Air, but the keyboard certainly has its fair share of problems and I could benefit from a bit more power and storage while on-the-go. With that being said, a 16-inch MacBook Pro will likely be a bit too big for my day-to-day use. I do plan to check it out in person once it hits Apple Stores later this week to see if my suspicion holds true.

What about you? Are you buying Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro? Let us know in the poll below and elaborate down in the comments!

