- Apple announces new 16-inch MacBook Pro: scissor switch ‘Magic Keyboard’, louder speakers, $2399
- Apple discontinues 15-inch MacBook Pro as 16-inch now available
- The latest MacBook Pro has a different keyboard, so is it safe to buy an Apple laptop now?
- 16-inch MacBook Pro: Early hands-on demos compare size, keyboard, speakers, more
- Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro still uses a 720p webcam and lacks Wi-Fi 6 — unlike iPhone 11
- 16-inch MacBook Pro maxes out at over $6000 with 8TB SSD, 64GB RAM, more
- Phil Schiller explains new 16-inch MacBook Pro keyboard
- Tim Cook and President Trump to tour Apple facilities in Texas together, report says
- Apple announces Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR available starting in December
