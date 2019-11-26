As is to be expected, Black Friday is set to bring some of the best MacBook deals of the year. While there are already some great deals available right now through various online retailers, Best Buy and Costco are also expected to bring the heat next week with some Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals of their own. You’ll find all of the best MacBook (and other Mac!) Black Friday deals down below.

Best MacBook deals that are live right now

Amazon is now discounting the new 16-inch MacBook Pro its best price yet at the online giant. You can currently save up to $151 off the regular going rate on various models. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air is also on sale from $800 at Amazon, marking another all-time low at the retailer.

Black Friday deals for Apple’s current and previous-generation iMacs are now available at Amazon and B&H. You can take $199 off 21-inch and 27-inch 2019 models, matching Amazon all-time low pricing on both. Those willing to go with the previous-generation listings can save the biggest over at B&H with up to $700 off both stock and custom configurations. This beats our previous 2019 mentions by around $200 or so, marking some of the best prices we’ve tracked to date.

While Black Friday is still over a week away, there are already plentiful Mac and MacBook deals that you could take advantage of right now, the latest of which being the 2019 Apple 13-inch MacBook Air, 1.6GHz/8GB/128GB in Gold or Space Gray for $889.

If you’re looking for a Mac that’s not in the laptop form-factor, there are also some deals live right now for you — starting with B&H taking up to $200 off Apple’s 2018 Mac mini. This is a match of the largest cash discount we’ve tracked.

If you’re looking to upgrade your MacBook, check out our trade in partner MyPhones Unlimited to get cash quickly for old devices — all while supporting the work of 9to5Toys and 9to5Mac along the way. Use code 9to5mac at check out for an extra $15 on all trades!

Best MacBook Black Friday deals to come

Expect even more great deals on MacBooks and Macs to start pouring in next week, with Best Buy leading the charge. Best Buy’s early ad preview for Black Friday shows the company will be taking $199 off Apple’s latest MacBook Air, while the Apple Retina 4K and 5K iMacs are also $199 off throughout Black Friday.

Stay tuned as we track all of these deals and more going into the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend — we’ll be sure to keep this post updated with all the latest.

More deals roundups:

Black Friday at 9to5Toys

As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks over at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.

We also have the 9to5Toys iOS app that’s now available for FREE. Customizable alerts, Apple Watch compatibility, and more ensure that you’ll be up to date on all of the best deals throughout the holiday shopping season.