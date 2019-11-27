Apple said to double AirPods Pro monthly production from 1 million to 2 million units due to strong demand

Over the weekend, Bloomberg said that its sources indicated that the Apple AirPods Pro were beating sales expectations.

Now, Nikkei is also corroborating that line of thinking quoting supply chain sources in China who say that Apple has doubled AirPods Pro orders from 1 million to ‘at least’ 2 million units per month. The standard AirPods with wireless charging case have sold well throughout their lifetime and AirPods Pro are very much set to continue that trend.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Nikkei says AirPods Pro are being manufactured by Luxshare in China, Apple’s long-time supplier of AirPods and the company was also lined up to produce the AirPower charging mat at one point. Another assembler GoerTek is producing the normal AirPods at Vietnam factories.

At the Apple Online Store, delivery for the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case are sitting at 1 business day. The AirPods Pro launched in late October and are sitting at a 4 week shipping delay, a month later. Apple retail partners are scrambling to get stock of the popular wireless earbuds ahead of the holiday shopping season rush. Best Buy’s online store currently has AirPods Pro on an estimated one-week shipping turnaround.

Apple is hosting a ‘special shopping event’ from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, where the company will give away gift cards with device purchases. Do not expect AirPods or AirPods Pro to be eligible for the promotion however. Apple typically requires minimum spend of $400-$500 and up in order to qualify for its gift card giveaways, outside of the AirPods and AirPods Pro price range.