OWC offers deals on USB-C and Thunderbolt docks for Cyber Monday, free USB-C Travel Dock

OWC is offering two great deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday including a free USB-C Travel Dock with the purchase of its popular 14-port Thunderbolt 3 dock, and two deals on its other USB docks.

Head below for a full look at the deals:

With just a single cable, OWC’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock adds 14 ports to your Mac (or Windows) machine, giving you everything you’ll need at your workstation for connectivity.

The dock includes front-facing SD and microSD slots along with 1 USB-C port, 1 USB-A port, and combo in/out audio jack, while on the back you’ll find 2 Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, Mini DisplayPort 1.2, and an S/PDIF digital audio output jack. This dock gives you the ability connect two 4K displays or one 5K display and has enough ports for connecting all of your headphones, mics, speakers and other audio gear, in addition to support for daisy-chaining up to five additional Thunderbolt devices.

It’s available in silver or space gray and comes with an included Thunderbolt 3 cable and for a limited time a free a 5-port travel dock.

The OWC USB-C Travel Dock is a 5-port travel dock with up to 60W of power passthrough capability and small enough to fit in your pocket. It includes 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB-C port with power passthrough, an SD card reader, and HMDI 2.0 with support for 4K displays. Get it for 10% off with code 9TO5DOCK or for free when you buy the 14-port OWC dock above.

The OWC 10-port USB-C Dock includes five USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports (including a USB Type-C) and can charge laptops with up to 60W of power. Also included is Ultra-High-Speed Gigabit Ethernet, a front-facing SD card reader, Mini DisplayPort, a combo audio in/out port, and an included Mini DisplayPort to HDMI 4K adapter.

Both come in four color options– silver, space gray, gold, and rose gold– to match your MacBook.