Oprah teaming up with Apple for TV+ documentary highlighting sexual assault in the music industry

We’re learning more today about Oprah’s partnership with Apple for original Apple TV+ content. Variety reports that Apple and Oprah are teaming up on a documentary that will focus on sexual assault in the music industry, set to premiere next year.

At its special event back in March, Apple teased that Oprah would create a book club, a documentary on sexual assault, and a multipart series focused on mental health, depression, and anxiety. Oprah’s Book Club has already launched on Apple Books and Apple TV+.

Today’s report says that filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering will produce and direct the documentary. Here are the full details on the creative team behind the documentary:

Dick and Ziering are producing through their Jane Doe Films (“The Hunting Ground,” “The Invisible War”). The executive producers are Winfrey, Terry Wood (Harpo Productions), Dan Cogan (Impact Partners), Regina K. Scully (Artemis Rising), Ian Darling (Shark Island) and Abigail Disney (Level Forward). The creative team includes producers Jamie Rogers and Amy Herdy.

The documentary is described as “a profound examination of race, gender, class and intersectionality, and the toll assaults take on their victims and society at large.” It is set to premiere on Apple TV+ sometime next year and is believed to be tentatively titled “Toxic Labor.”

We still don’t know many details about Oprah’s other plans for TV+. She is also working on a multipart series focused on mental health. For that series, Oprah will work closely with Prince Harry, who will serve as a co-creator and executive producer.

Apple TV+ launched last month. Keep up to date on all of the shows and movies available on the service in our full guide right here.

