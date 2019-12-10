Apple is developing a new version of its popular Powerbeats earbuds with support for Hey Siri. Evidence found within iOS 13.3, which was released to the public today, indicates that “Powerbeats4” are likely coming soon.

Strings found within iOS 13.3 explain that you will be able to talk to Siri using the Powerbeats4 by simply saying the “Hey Siri” trigger phrase. This also means that they will likely use Apple’s proprietary H1 chip for connectivity. Apple says that its H1 chip allows for seamless connectivity with different devices, improved battery life, and more.

With Apple’s H1 chip, Powerbeats4 would also likely support the “Announce Messages with Siri” feature introduced in iOS 13.2. This feature allows Siri to read out messages to you with having you unlock your iPhone.

Apple currently sells the truly wireless Powerbeats Pro, which also offer “Hey Siri” support. The Powerbeats4 will likely be a lower-end option for customers and come as a followup to the Powerbeats3 wireless in-ear headphones, which are still sold by Apple.

The Powerbeats3 are currently sold by Apple for $199, but can often be found at other retailers for far less. Comparatively, Apple sells for $250. The difference between the two in their current form is that the Powerbeats3 have a connecting wire between each bud, while Powerbeats Pro are completely wireless.

iOS updates have proven to be a common source for upcoming Apple products and accessories. For instance, 9to5Mac discovered evidence of AirPods Pro prior to their release, thanks to leaked assets in iOS 13.2.

There’s no word on when Apple plans on releasing Powerbeats4 just yet. The inclusion of the new evidence in iOS 13.3 implies a release sooner rather than later, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated. Are you interested in a lower-cost alternative to Powerbeats Pro? Let us know down in the comments!

