Apple now carrying MacBook-like Brydge Keyboard for 10.2- and 10.5-inch iPad

- Dec. 11th 2019 9:58 am PT

0
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Brydge has been making great iPad keyboards for years now and we’ve noted how they offer a MacBook-like experience for iPad in our reviews, something even Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folios don’t match. Now Brydge Keyboards have landed at Apple.com and some Apple Stores.

Spotted by Jason Snell, two of Brydge’s keyboards for iPad showed up in Apple’s online store today. For now, Apple is selling the Brydge 10.2 Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard for the 7th gen iPad and the Brydge 10.5 Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard for the 3rd gen iPad Air.

Both feature aluminum builds that match the iPads build quality really well and include keys with more travel and comfort than Apple’s butterfly keyboards. Other great features include backlit keys, up to 12-month battery life, and a hinge that allows for 180-degrees of adjustment so you can always find the perfect angle.

Here is Apple’s product description of the Brydge offerings:

The Brydge 10.5 wireless Bluetooth keyboard for iPad helps make you even more productive anytime, anywhere. Its patented hinge allows easy attachment and removal, and the 1.2mm of key travel ensures a superior typing experience.

Both Brydge keyboards are available from Apple priced at $130. At the time of writing, Apple isn’t carrying the Brydge keyboards for the iPad Pro but they could show up at some point.

Brydge keyboards for the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, as well as other models, can be found on Amazon as well as direct from Brydge.

Brydge is also working on an iPad keyboard with a built-in trackpad.

Read more on Brydge:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Hyper USB-C Hub sale

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the original version, it's expanded into multiple screen sizes and Pro and non-Pro options.
Apple Retail

Apple Retail

Apple operates 509 retail stores across the globe.
Brydge

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.