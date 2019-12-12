Opera launches its ‘Opera GX’ gaming browser for macOS

Opera today is officially releasing is Opera GX gaming browser for macOS for early access users. The Opera GX gaming browser is described as a complement for gamers, designed to allow games to run with as much graphics power as possible.

Opera says that Opera GX is a “special version of the Opera browser” that is meant to “complement gaming.” The goal is to help you get “the most out of both gaming and browsing.”

The foundation of Opera GX is a set of controls that allows you to set how much RAM and CPU usage your browser can take up. This means that your Mac should be left with more power for games, since the browser is running as efficiently as you want.

The collection of controls allow you to limit the CPU, RAM, and network bandwidth being used by your bowser. Opera cites a survey that it conducted, which suggests that memory and network limitations are two of the biggest technical hurdles people face when gaming.

Opera GX offers a unique set of features that provides solutions to these problems. The set of browser limiters, which includes a Network Bandwidth Limiter, as well as CPU and RAM Limiters, prevents the browser from becoming resource-hungry. What this means in practice is that everyone’s machines are left with more resources for running games.

If you’re interested in trying out the Opera GX browser, you can download it now from Opera’s website. Read the full press release below.

Opera brings Opera GX, the world’s first gaming browser to macOS A survey conducted by Opera reveals that almost half of US gamers experience technical issues while playing games. Opera GX is now ready to run on your Mac. According to a representative study conducted by Opera on gamers in the US, 14% of people play computer games on their macOS devices, while 82% use Windows machines. Although not dominant on the market, Mac remains a relevant gaming environment. The macOS version of the world’s first gaming browser is now available for download in early access mode. Opera conducted a survey to find out more about gamers as well as understand which problems they encounter while playing games. 49% of people experience some technical issues: 30% are troubled by network problems, 26% by RAM issues and 14% run into CPU trouble. Both on Mac and Windows, Opera GX offers a unique set of features that provides solutions to these problems. The set of browser limiters, which includes a Network Bandwidth Limiter, as well as CPU and RAM Limiters, prevents the browser from becoming resource-hungry. What this means in practice is that everyone’s machines are left with more resources for running games. “Opera GX’s set of features is unique and relevant to every person who is serious about games. Ever since the launch of the Windows version during E3 in Los Angeles, we have been receiving many requests from gamers to add Mac support. We are happy to now be bringing the unique GX experience to macOS users,” said Maciej Kocemba, product director of Opera GX. The younger you are, the more you play According to Opera’s research, American gamers spend an average of 1-2 hours a day playing games. Gamers below 24 years of age, however, spend more than 2 hours a day playing games. Men tend to play longer than women: 41% of male respondents and 36% of female respondents respectively spend two hours a day gaming. Women and men also vary in the type of games they prefer: The majority of men prefer first person shooters, followed by role playing games and simulation sports games, while women’s favorite games are role-playing games, followed by first person shooters and simulation sports games. Men in general also seem to play a wider variety of games while women enjoy playing puzzle games like Candy Crush and memory games on their mobile phones. According to the results, 65 percent of those surveyed follow games on YouTube, followed by 25% using Twitch and 12% resorting to Mixer, with some overlap. Regardless of the platform one follows, Opera GX’s Network Limiter allows users to reduce the network bandwidth used by their browser to stream or watch gameplay, ensuring that they are able to play without lag. The special Twitch integration in the sidebar allows everyone to follow their favorite streamers while the Video pop-out function allows people to play YouTube or other videos on top of the game they are currently playing. Most-played games 16% of American gamers typically try a new game every day, while 64% do so twice a month or less frequently. Currently, the most popular game is Minecraft, followed by Fortnite, World of Warcraft and NBA2K. Opera GX includes a dedicated GX Corner – a special space with news about games, upcoming game releases, as well as the best deals and discounts from all over the web. US gamers love a personalized user interface Opera GX also includes a personalized user interface, which allows gamers to adjust the browser to their color preferences and match their gaming setup. The newest version on both Windows and Mac also includes a set of new, specially designed wallpapers. Opera GX is available in early access mode, which means it is still being shaped based on feedback from users. You can use the feedback buttons in the browser to provide your feedback about particular features. The world’s first gaming browser, Opera GX, is available for download on both Mac and Windows at www.opera.com/gx.

