Renders based on claimed design leaks show 2020 iPads with triple rear cameras

Renders created from claimed design leaks show a pair of 2020 iPad Pros with triple rear cameras, exactly like the module seen on the iPhone 11 Pro.

They come from Steve H. McFly, aka Onleaks, who correctly rendered the iPhone 11 Pro design back in January of last year …

Both photos and video (below) of the renders appear on iGeeksBlog.

OnLeaks, a popular leaker, reports that the upcoming 2020 iPad Pro models may feature the same dimensions as seen in 2018 models. However, OnLeaks has shared dimensions of 11″ iPad Pro only, which might flaunt roughly 248 x 178.6 x 5.9mm (7.8mm including rear camera bump). Apart from height and width, the thickness of the future devices can be a bit more as Apple is planning to install triple camera lenses. Of course, you can compare the camera bump of upcoming iPads with that of iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max.

McFly’s track-record means the images have to be taken seriously, though there is one surprising element: the renders suggest different materials for the backs of the two models.

The 11-inch iPad Pro will showcase metal back, just like the current iPad Pros, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will display a glass back panel as we find in iPhone 11 Pro.

The site suggests the new models will be released in the spring, which would be consistent with earlier reports of new iPads alongside a long-rumored replacement for the iPhone SE (about which existing SE fans probably shouldn’t get excited).

You can see some of the renders below, complete with the video, with more images over at GeeksBlog.

