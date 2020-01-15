Save on MacBook Pros, Apple Watch bands, and LG’s UltraWide monitors in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. You’ll find all that and more just down below.

MacBook Pros from $1,140 in both sizes

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro in certified refurbished condition from $1,140. As a comparison, this model sells for closer to $1,700 in new condition and $1,489 as a refurb direct from Apple. Today’s deals are $20 less than our previous mention. Upgrade to the 15-inch model starting at $1,700, which is as much as $670 off the regular going rate.

Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro sports a Retina display, Touch ID, four Thunderbolt 3 ports and a Force Touch Trackpad. Perfect for consuming or creating content on-the-go. Includes a one-year warranty.

Get three best-selling Apple Watch bands for $8.50

Amazon offers a 3-pack of Apple Watch bands in various sizes and colors for $8.50. As a comparison, most of these listings typically go for $12 and upwards of $15. Today’s deal is a match of the second-best price we’ve tracked. You’ll find four different sizing options for Apple Watch Series 1-5. These sport bands are made from “soft silicone” and feature a comparable design to Apple’s official options, for a fraction of the price.

LG’s sleek 34-inch HDR monitor is on sale

Today only, B&H offers the LG 34-inch HDR 1440p UltraWide Monitor for $399. As a comparison, it typically sells for over $750 at retailers like Newegg. We’ve previously seen it fall to as low as $650 back in September.

With a beautiful 34-inch UltraWide panel, this display delivers plenty of room for multitasking, gaming, Final Cut edits, and more. Notable features include HDMI, DisplayPort, and Thunderbolt 3 support, plus an aluminum design that will fit in beautifully with your setup.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for an extra $15 on all trades.

