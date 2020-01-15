MacBook Pros start at $1,140 in today’s best deals, plus 3 Apple Watch bands for $8.50, more

- Jan. 15th 2020 8:57 am PT

0

Save on MacBook Pros, Apple Watch bands, and LG’s UltraWide monitors in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. You’ll find all that and more just down below.

MacBook Pros from $1,140 in both sizes

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro in certified refurbished condition from $1,140. As a comparison, this model sells for closer to $1,700 in new condition and $1,489 as a refurb direct from Apple. Today’s deals are $20 less than our previous mention. Upgrade to the 15-inch model starting at $1,700, which is as much as $670 off the regular going rate.

Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro sports a Retina display, Touch ID, four Thunderbolt 3 ports and a Force Touch Trackpad. Perfect for consuming or creating content on-the-go. Includes a one-year warranty.

Get three best-selling Apple Watch bands for $8.50

Amazon offers a 3-pack of Apple Watch bands in various sizes and colors for $8.50. As a comparison, most of these listings typically go for $12 and upwards of $15. Today’s deal is a match of the second-best price we’ve tracked. You’ll find four different sizing options for Apple Watch Series 1-5. These sport bands are made from “soft silicone” and feature a comparable design to Apple’s official options, for a fraction of the price.

LG’s sleek 34-inch HDR monitor is on sale

Today only, B&H offers the LG 34-inch HDR 1440p UltraWide Monitor for $399. As a comparison, it typically sells for over $750 at retailers like Newegg. We’ve previously seen it fall to as low as $650 back in September.

With a beautiful 34-inch UltraWide panel, this display delivers plenty of room for multitasking, gaming, Final Cut edits, and more. Notable features include HDMI, DisplayPort, and Thunderbolt 3 support, plus an aluminum design that will fit in beautifully with your setup.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for an extra $15 on all trades.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Drop Panda Headphones Review: Best wireless option for audiophiles? [Video]

Behind the scenes at CES 2020: Hands-on with the best tech from Vegas [Video]

Best budget on-camera monitor at Amazon: Is the Feelworld F5 worth it? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Longvadon Watch Bands

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Deals

Deals
9to5Toys

9to5Toys
9to5Toys Lunch Break

About the Author