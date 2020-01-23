Latest Apple Pay promotion offers 10% purchases through StubHub

Apple has launched its latest weekly Apple Pay promotion: for the next week, you can get 10% off purchases at StubHub when you check out with Apple Pay.

Apple says that when you use Apple Pay in the StubHub app, simply enter the promotion code APPLEPAY2020 during checkout to lock in your 10% discount. The promotion is valid starting today through January 29. Here are the full terms and conditions:

To redeem, enter code APPLEPAY2020 at checkout. Maximum discount is $100. Must check out using Apple Pay in the StubHub app by January 29, 2020. Offer valid on a single order, excluding gift cards. Offer redeemable once in the U.S. only. Cannot be combined with other offers.

Apple regularly holds Apple Pay promotions offering discounts from popular retailers and restaurants. Last week’s promotion offered 50% game play at Dave and Buster’s when you paid with Apple Pay.

You can download the StubHub app on the App Store to get started. Learn more about Apple Pay in our complete guide.

