Latest Apple Pay promotion gets you 50% off Dave and Buster’s game play

Apple’s latest Apple Pay promotion is all about the fun. From today through January 30, you can get a 50% discount on game play at Dave and Buster’s when you use Apple Pay.

Like many of these weekly Apple Pay promotion, this one focuses on using the mobile payment platform in-app. When you reload your “Power Card” through the Dave and Buster’s application on iOS, you’ll get the 50% discount.

Terms and conditions do apply, including that you must sign-up for a Dave and Buster’s rewards account to qualify. On the bright side, the promotion is available to new and existing customers. Apple says:

50% off game play with Apple Pay. Use Apple Pay and get 50% off game play when you load your power card in the Dave & Buster’s app through January 30.

Apple regularly holds Apple Pay promotions offering discounts from popular retailers and restaurants. Past promotions have offered deals at Nike, Adidas, Snapfish, Instacart, and GrubHub. You can keep up with all of the latest Apple Pay news in our full guide.

