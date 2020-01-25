Tim Cook says Apple will donate to groups helping people affected by coronavirus in China

Apple CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter this morning to honor Chinese New Year, also adding Apple sends its “love and support” to everyone impacted by the coronavirus.

According to Cook, Apple will also be donating to “groups on the ground helping support all of those affected” by coronavirus. As of this morning, the New York Times reports that 41 people in China have died due to the outbreak — with all but three of those deaths occurring in Wuhan.

In total, there have been nearly 1,300 confirmed cases of the virus in China, marking a rather “somber Lunar New Year” today, as the Times describes. Cook’s tweet reads:

As people in China and around the world celebrate the Lunar New Year, we send our love and support to the many impacted by the Coronavirus. Apple will be donating to groups on the ground helping support all of those affected.

Just today, Hong Kong declared a health emergency while travel restrictions throughout China have prevented millions of people from leaving. Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department has ordered all American employees at the United States Consulate in Wuhan to leave the city.

In the United States, there have been two confirmed cases of the virus so far, as reported by NBC News. The CDC is also investigating another 61 potential cases from 22 states, as of the last update provided yesterday. The two confirmed cases have been in Seattle, Washington and Chicago, Illinois.

In conjunction with the spread of the coronavirus, the South China Morning Post says that a virus simulation game has topped App Store charts in the country. Apple supplier Foxconn is also taking precautions to protect workers.

Apple regularly donates to natural disaster recovery efforts and other emergencies. Earlier this month, Apple started accepting donations to help with efforts in Australia to fight the devastating bushfires. Apple itself also donated to those efforts. Apple has not detailed the specifics of its donation to the groups supporting those affected coronavirus in China.

