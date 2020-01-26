HomeKit-enabled Eve Water Guard now available to purchase

Earlier this month, we reported that the Eve Water Guard would begin shipping in early February. The device was first announced in September of last year. One of the key features of the Eve Water Guard is its HomeKit support.

If it detects water, Eve Water Guard will alert you with an audible (100-dB siren) and visible alarm (red warning light). You also receive an alert on your iPhone or Apple Watch. One of the features that sets this product apart from other HomeKit enabled water sensors is that it comes with a 6.5 ft, fully sensing cable that can also be easily extended. The inclusion of this cable means you can wrap it under all of your kitchen appliances like a dishwasher or refrigerator. Keep in mind that it will need to be plugged into a power outlet. If you are looking for a model that runs on battery power, check out the Fibaro Water Leak and Temperature Sensor.

I personally had my refrigerator leak a few years ago (overnight no less), and had I had this product, I would have been able to prevent damage to my hardwood floors. Last year, my kitchen sink also had a slow leak under it. Had I not had multiple dishtowels under the sink by accident, I would have had a major repair on hand. I am planning on picking up a couple of these products to place near my washing machine and my kitchen sink.

Because of the included HomeKit support, you can create and run automations that can further protect your home. If you plug your washing machine in HomeKit enabled plug, you can create a trigger to automatically cut the power off if the Eve Water Guard senses water.

Eve Water Guard can be purchased from Amazon. I will have a more in-depth review in the coming weeks after I get it installed and spend time using it.

