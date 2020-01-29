Tyler Stalman explores which creative professionals should consider a Mac Pro in new video

With the new Mac Pro out in the wild for going on two months now, more professionals have been able to see how the modular desktop is able to impact a variety of workflows. YouTuber Tyler Stalman is out today with a new video that gives advice on which creative professionals should consider the Mac Pro and what kind of performance they can expect across a variety of applications. He also dives into the Mac Pro builds he recommends for photographers vs. filmmakers, and more.

Stalman agrees with the overall consensus in the Mac community that Apple delivered what pro users wanted with the new modular Mac Pro. But of course, that doesn’t mean that all creative professionals need one. That’s the question he set out to answer with this new video. Which creative pros does it make sense to pick up the Mac Pro and what apps will see notable gains from its massive power?

Stalman tested out apps including Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop, Final Cut Pro, DaVinci Resolve, and Capture One to give an idea of how much of the Mac Pro’s power can be leveraged for creative workflows.

From a look at a more budget-minded Mac Pro setup (relatively speaking) for a photographer to a Mac Pro configuration for a filmmaker, the full video below is definitely worth a watch.

