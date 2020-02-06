9to5Mac Daily: February 06, 2020 – iOS 13.4 beta features and changes

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple releases first developer betas of iOS 13.4, watchOS 6.2, more
- Apple adds ability for developers to sell Mac and iOS apps as a single purchase
- What’s new in iOS 13.4 beta 1? iCloud Drive folder sharing, new Memoji, more
- Hands-on with iOS 13.4 beta 1 changes and features [Video]
- New ‘CarKey’ feature in iOS 13.4 beta brings built-in support for unlocking, driving, and sharing NFC car keys
- iOS 13.4 features a new Mail toolbar, fixing the bad design introduced with iOS 13
- Apple News app accepting voter questions for Democratic debate in New Hampshire
