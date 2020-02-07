How to watch the first Apple News presidential debate on iPhone, iPad, Mac

In a first, Apple News is presenting a presidential debate where the Democratic candidates will engage tonight, February 7th at St. Anselm College. Apple News is putting on the event as an official partner with ABC News and WMUR-TV. Follow along for how to watch the debate on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, and more.

We learned back in December that Apple would be partnering with ABC to offer a variety of presidential election coverage all the way through to the 2021 inauguration.

One of the special pieces of that collaboration is Apple News being an official partner with ABC News in putting on the Democratic presidential debate this evening, February 7th at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT (pre-event coverage starting at an hour earlier).

Don’t forget, you can still submit a question for the candidates through the Apple News special election coverage page.

  1. Head to the 2020 election coverage hub on Apple News on iPhone, iPad, or Mac to watch the debate (it will likely be promoted on Today tab of Apple News this evening too)
  2. Apple will also be offering a live stream on Apple TV
  3. Alternately, you can use the ABC News app to watch the debate
  4. Or you can watch on any device with the live YouTube stream from ABC News

You can also find detailed candidate and hot topic guides for the presidential election and much more in the Apple News 2020 presidential election coverage hub.

Here are the candidates that will be participating in the debate:

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  • Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
  • Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont
  • Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
  • Billionaire investor Tom Steyer
  • Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Top image via Apple News

