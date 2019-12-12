Apple News co-hosting its first presidential debate between Democrats in February

The Democratic National Committee has today announced the next series of presidential debates for 2020. For the first time ever, Apple News will serve as co-host for one of those debates.

As reported by Axios, Apple News will serve as a co-host for the 8th Democratic debate on February 7. Apple News is teaming up with ABC and WMUR-TV, a local ABC affiliate, for the debate.

The Apple News debate will take place at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. Rules for the debates are set by the Democratic National Committee and it is not yet known which candidates will qualify for the February debates.

January 14 – 7th debate at Drake University, co-hosted by CNN

February 7 – 8th debate at St. Anselm College, co-hosted by ABC, WMUR-TV, and Apple News

February 19 – 9th debate in Las Vegas, co-hosted by NBC News and the Nevada Independent

February 25 – 10th debate in Charleston, South Carolina, co-hosted by CBS News, the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, and Twitter

When an organization co-hosts a debate, there is generally a financial commitment involved. Apple could also play a role in the behind-the-scenes technology of the debate. In general, someone from the organization will also serve as a moderator, but it’s unclear if that will be the case with Apple’s partnership. One possibility is Apple News editor-in-chief, Lauren Kern. The co-host organizations also generally help select the questions for each candidate.

In the past, Apple has provided live coverage of presidential debates in the Apple News app, but this is the first time it has served as an official debate co-host. Back in June, Apple News launched a detailed Democratic candidate guide for the 2020 presidential campaign.

At the very least, Apple’s co-host duties will be a chance for it to promote Apple News+, which has reportedly been struggling to gain new subscribers.

