You can now opt-out of receiving subscription renewal emails from Apple

Apple has added a new toggle to the top of the Subscriptions page on iPhone and iPad. By toggling the switch, users can choose not to receive email notifications every time a recurring In-App Purchase is charged.

It’s a small feature addition, but may be welcomed by Apple users who have a lot of subscriptions.

The default behavior is that Apple sends you a notification every time a subscription is charged to you.

For example, if you subscribe to Apple Arcade for $4.99 per month, you receive one email receipt the first time you sign up and another every month after that. They serve as a reminder that you have been charged for that period.

The number of repetitive emails stacks up quickly as you accumulate active subscriptions, especially ones that renew weekly or monthly. If this becomes too annoying, you can now turn these off.

How to turn off Apple subscription renewal alerts

Open Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap your Apple ID account at the top of the page. Tap Subscriptions. Toggle Receive Renewal Receipts from on to off.

The setting will apply to active Apple subscriptions and any third-party subscriptions you have through In-App Purchase.

Regardless of whether you have this setting on or off, you can view a full transaction history in the Purchase History screen of Apple ID settings.

